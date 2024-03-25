Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) Shares Inclined By 20.54% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 1.09 million Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.81. With the company’s per share price at $6.75 changed hands at -$0.07 or -1.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $714.76M. APLT’s last price was a discount, traded about -39.11% off its 52-week high of $9.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.76, which suggests the last value was 88.74% up since then. When we look at Applied Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.22 million.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) trade information

Instantly APLT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.39 subtracted -1.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 101.49%, with the 5-day performance at 12.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) is 20.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.44 days.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Applied Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 144.12% over the past 6 months, a 62.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8.72%. The 2024 estimates are for Applied Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 54.13%.

APLT Dividends

Applied Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.91% of Applied Therapeutics Inc shares while 69.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.72%. There are 69.56% institutions holding the Applied Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Franklin Resources, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.59% of the shares, roughly 7.95 million APLT shares worth $10.17 million.

VR Adviser, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.96% or 5.66 million shares worth $7.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 3.4 million shares estimated at $6.05 million under it, the former controlled 5.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 4.18% of the shares, roughly 2.64 million shares worth around $3.51 million.