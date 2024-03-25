Analyzing SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc(NASDAQ: SLS) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the last trading session, 2.49 million SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.36. With the company’s per share price at $1.07 changed hands at $0.06 or 5.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $59.01M. SLS’s last price was a discount, traded about -78.5% off its 52-week high of $1.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 53.27% up since then. When we look at SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 million.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) trade information

Instantly SLS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1300 added 5.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.94%, with the 5-day performance at -2.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) is 20.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.05 days.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.12% over the past 6 months, a 51.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 55.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,200.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 83.15%. The 2024 estimates are for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc earnings to increase by 48.71%.

SLS Dividends

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 25 and March 27.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.51% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc shares while 10.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.73%. There are 10.68% institutions holding the SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 3.58% of the shares, roughly 1.15 million SLS shares worth $1.23 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.56% or 0.82 million shares worth $0.88 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.72 million shares estimated at $0.77 million under it, the former controlled 2.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.15% of the shares, roughly 0.37 million shares worth around $0.39 million.