Analyzing Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ: KOPN) Stock’s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the last trading session, 1.25 million Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.38. With the company’s per share price at $1.90 changed hands at -$0.16 or -7.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $225.02M. KOPN’s last price was a discount, traded about -48.42% off its 52-week high of $2.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the last value was 50.0% up since then. When we look at Kopin Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.10 million.

Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) trade information

Instantly KOPN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. The drop to weekly highs of 2.2050 subtracted -7.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.40%. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) is -15.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.14 days.

Kopin Corp. (KOPN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kopin Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 53.85% over the past 6 months, a 44.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kopin Corp. will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.01 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Kopin Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $9.95 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.76 million and $10.46 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -16.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.43%. The 2024 estimates are for Kopin Corp. earnings to increase by 38.89%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

KOPN Dividends

Kopin Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 09 and May 13.

Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.89% of Kopin Corp. shares while 29.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.33%. There are 29.17% institutions holding the Kopin Corp. stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 7.22% of the shares, roughly 8.55 million KOPN shares worth $16.24 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.48% or 5.3 million shares worth $10.07 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.71 million shares estimated at $7.06 million under it, the former controlled 3.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.20% of the shares, roughly 1.42 million shares worth around $2.71 million.