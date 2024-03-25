Analyzing Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE: DNMR) Stock’s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the latest trading session, 0.39 million Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE:DNMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.05 changed hands at -$0.09 or -7.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $107.64M. DNMR’s current price is a discount, trading about -337.14% off its 52-week high of $4.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.60, which suggests the last value was 42.86% up since then. When we look at Danimer Scientific Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE:DNMR) trade information

Instantly DNMR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4500 subtracted -7.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.43%, with the 5-day performance at -4.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE:DNMR) is -1.40% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 22.61 days.

Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Danimer Scientific Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.03% over the past 6 months, a -33.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Danimer Scientific Inc will fall -35.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.33 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Danimer Scientific Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $11.74 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.32 million and $11.93 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -26.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.60%.

The 2024 estimates are for Danimer Scientific Inc earnings to increase by 37.94%.

DNMR Dividends

Danimer Scientific Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 28.

Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE:DNMR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.11% of Danimer Scientific Inc shares while 34.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.73%. There are 34.67% institutions holding the Danimer Scientific Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 6.12% of the shares, roughly 6.25 million DNMR shares worth $6.84 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.92% or 5.02 million shares worth $5.5 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.92 million shares estimated at $3.2 million under it, the former controlled 2.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.16% of the shares, roughly 2.21 million shares worth around $2.42 million.