Analyzing Cybin Inc(AMEX: CYBN) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the last trading session, 6.51 million Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.42 changed hands at $0.01 or 2.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $173.71M. CYBN’s last price was a discount, traded about -76.19% off its 52-week high of $0.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.21, which suggests the last value was 50.0% up since then. When we look at Cybin Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.14 million.

Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Instantly CYBN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4610 added 2.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.80%, with the 5-day performance at -9.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) is 4.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.79 days.

Cybin Inc (CYBN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cybin Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.82% over the past 6 months, a -15.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cybin Inc will rise 42.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 85.70% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -68.39%. The 2024 estimates are for Cybin Inc earnings to increase by 13.05%.

CYBN Dividends

Cybin Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 10.

Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.66% of Cybin Inc shares while 7.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.39%. There are 7.83% institutions holding the Cybin Inc stock share, with AdvisorShares Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.84% of the shares, roughly 2.16 million CYBN shares worth $0.82 million.

Simplify Asset Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.19% or 0.5 million shares worth $0.19 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Simplify Exchange Traded Fds-Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF. With 1.95 million shares estimated at $1.04 million under it, the former controlled 0.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Simplify Exchange Traded Fds-Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF held about 0.19% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $0.19 million.