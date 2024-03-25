Analyzing Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXS)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the latest trading session, 1.66 million Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.70. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.98 changed hands at -$0.15 or -1.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $822.13M. ATXS’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.15% off its 52-week high of $16.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.26, which suggests the last value was 71.56% up since then. When we look at Astria Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 896.30K.

Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) trade information

Instantly ATXS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.90 subtracted -1.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 94.99%, with the 5-day performance at -4.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) is 16.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.14 days.

Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Astria Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 114.23% over the past 6 months, a 28.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Astria Therapeutics Inc will rise 12.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 24.40% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.84%. The 2024 estimates are for Astria Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 26.03%.

ATXS Dividends

Astria Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 09 and May 13.

Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.49% of Astria Therapeutics Inc shares while 87.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.29%. There are 87.86% institutions holding the Astria Therapeutics Inc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 8.75% of the shares, roughly 4.8 million ATXS shares worth $72.48 million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.29% or 4.0 million shares worth $60.42 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund. With 1.13 million shares estimated at $17.11 million under it, the former controlled 2.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund held about 1.95% of the shares, roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $16.14 million.