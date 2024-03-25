Analyzing Arcadium Lithium PLC(NYSE: ALTM) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the latest trading session, 1.3 million Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.35 changed hands at -$0.06 or -1.36% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.67B. ALTM’s current price is a discount, trading about -67.13% off its 52-week high of $7.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.15, which suggests the last value was 4.6% up since then. When we look at Arcadium Lithium PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.00 million.

Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) trade information

Instantly ALTM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.83 subtracted -1.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.12%, with the 5-day performance at -5.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) is -9.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 57.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.24 days.

Arcadium Lithium PLC (ALTM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arcadium Lithium PLC share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 47.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $272.59 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Arcadium Lithium PLC’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $296.78 million.

The 2024 estimates are for Arcadium Lithium PLC earnings to decrease by -89.54%.

ALTM Dividends

Arcadium Lithium PLC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 12 and February 16.

Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of Arcadium Lithium PLC shares while 18.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.47%. There are 18.45% institutions holding the Arcadium Lithium PLC stock share, with Highlander Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.00% of the shares, roughly 1500.0 ALTM shares worth $6502.0.

Gamma Investing LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.00% or 2333.0 shares worth $10113.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 31.01 million shares estimated at $134.45 million under it, the former controlled 2.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.35% of the shares, roughly 25.23 million shares worth around $109.36 million.