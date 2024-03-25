An Overview of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 55.46 million Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s per share price at $0.07 changed hands at -$0.01 or -8.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.01M. JAGX’s last price was a discount, traded about -1714.29% off its 52-week high of $1.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.05, which suggests the last value was 28.57% up since then. When we look at Jaguar Health Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 53.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 35.50 million.

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Instantly JAGX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.0999 subtracted -8.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.51%, with the 5-day performance at 2.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) is 26.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.26 days.

Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Jaguar Health Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -75.29% over the past 6 months, a 83.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -22.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.61 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Jaguar Health Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $2.76 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.26 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -19.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 80.25%.

JAGX Dividends

Jaguar Health Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 25 and March 27.

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.11% of Jaguar Health Inc shares while 0.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.54%. There are 0.53% institutions holding the Jaguar Health Inc stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.09% of the shares, roughly 0.19 million JAGX shares worth $13900.0.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.09% or 0.19 million shares worth $13828.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.19 million shares estimated at $13828.0 under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 97435.0 shares worth around $7005.0.