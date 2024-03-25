An Overview of Griid Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ: GRDI)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.45 million Griid Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:GRDI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.98 changed hands at -$0.11 or -10.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $64.31M. GRDI’s current price is a discount, trading about -885.71% off its 52-week high of $9.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.92, which suggests the last value was 6.12% up since then. When we look at Griid Infrastructure Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 725.84K.

Griid Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:GRDI) trade information

Instantly GRDI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3900 subtracted -10.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.22%, with the 5-day performance at 4.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Griid Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:GRDI) is -54.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.21 days.

GRDI Dividends

Griid Infrastructure Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Griid Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:GRDI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 76.81% of Griid Infrastructure Inc. shares while 9.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.72%. There are 9.91% institutions holding the Griid Infrastructure Inc. stock share, with Parkwood LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.26% of the shares, roughly 90000.0 GRDI shares worth $88200.0.

Rivernorth Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.21% or 71358.0 shares worth $69930.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

With 28640.0 shares estimated at $28067.0 under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares.