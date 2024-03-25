An Overview Of Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL)

In the latest trading session, 1.37 million Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.64 changed hands at -$0.25 or -5.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.90B. AGL’s current price is a discount, trading about -534.48% off its 52-week high of $29.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.88, which suggests the last value was -5.17% down since then. When we look at Agilon Health Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.93 million.

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) trade information

Instantly AGL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.76 subtracted -5.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.03%, with the 5-day performance at -14.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) is -26.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 47.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.46 days.

Agilon Health Inc (AGL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Agilon Health Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -74.82% over the past 6 months, a 23.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Agilon Health Inc will fall -125.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 48.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.6 billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Agilon Health Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $1.6 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.14 billion and $1.15 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 41.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 39.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.65%. The 2024 estimates are for Agilon Health Inc earnings to increase by 34.66%.

AGL Dividends

Agilon Health Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.45% of Agilon Health Inc shares while 110.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 112.16%. There are 110.54% institutions holding the Agilon Health Inc stock share, with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 24.42% of the shares, roughly 100.0 million AGL shares worth $460.5 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.84% or 60.78 million shares worth $279.9 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were New Economy Fund (The) and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. With 22.21 million shares estimated at $102.28 million under it, the former controlled 5.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held about 4.65% of the shares, roughly 19.04 million shares worth around $87.69 million.