Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMLX): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 1.91 million Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.90. With the company’s per share price at $2.74 changed hands at -$0.13 or -4.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $185.53M. AMLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -1059.49% off its 52-week high of $31.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.70, which suggests the last value was 1.46% up since then. When we look at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.87 million.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX) trade information

Instantly AMLX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.15 subtracted -4.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -81.39%, with the 5-day performance at -15.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX) is -85.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.27 days.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -84.85% over the past 6 months, a -168.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -261.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -53.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $99.47 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $44.92 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $71.43 million and $98.22 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 39.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -54.30%.

The 2024 estimates are for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings to decrease by -292.52%.

AMLX Dividends

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 14.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.24% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 104.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 122.15%. There are 104.75% institutions holding the Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 7.78% of the shares, roughly 5.28 million AMLX shares worth $14.46 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.90% or 4.0 million shares worth $10.97 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1.72 million shares estimated at $4.72 million under it, the former controlled 2.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.16% of the shares, roughly 1.46 million shares worth around $4.0 million.