Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE: AMPX) Disappoints Wall Street With -6.76% Stock Price Drop

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.88. With the company’s per share price at $2.76 changed hands at -$0.2 or -6.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $241.89M. AMPX’s last price was a discount, traded about -285.14% off its 52-week high of $10.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.59, which suggests the last value was 6.16% up since then. When we look at Amprius Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 640.37K.

Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX) trade information

Instantly AMPX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.25 subtracted -6.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.83%, with the 5-day performance at -2.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX) is -21.59% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3 days.

Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Amprius Technologies Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.30% over the past 6 months, a 4.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 68.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.78 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Amprius Technologies Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $2.75 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $610k and $1.63 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 191.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 68.50%.

The 2024 estimates are for Amprius Technologies Inc earnings to decrease by -0.71%.

AMPX Dividends

Amprius Technologies Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 81.70% of Amprius Technologies Inc shares while 5.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.83%. There are 5.28% institutions holding the Amprius Technologies Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.97% of the shares, roughly 0.84 million AMPX shares worth $6.01 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.74% or 0.64 million shares worth $4.61 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.64 million shares estimated at $4.62 million under it, the former controlled 0.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.69% of the shares, roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $4.26 million.