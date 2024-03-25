American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the latest trading session, 0.46 million American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.75. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.83 changed hands at -$0.07 or -3.95% at last look, the market valuation stands at $94.68M. ABAT’s current price is a discount, trading about -883.61% off its 52-week high of $18.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.70, which suggests the last value was 7.1% up since then. When we look at American Battery Technology Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 698.37K.

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) trade information

Instantly ABAT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.1700 subtracted -3.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.09%, with the 5-day performance at -15.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) is -16.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.46 days.

American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for American Battery Technology Company will rise 26.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 43.80% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.82 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that American Battery Technology Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $5.53 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -46.01%.

ABAT Dividends

American Battery Technology Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 13 and May 17.

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.13% of American Battery Technology Company shares while 9.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.36%. There are 9.94% institutions holding the American Battery Technology Company stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.36% of the shares, roughly 2.48 million ABAT shares worth $4.52 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 0.8 million shares worth $1.45 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.62 million shares estimated at $2.95 million under it, the former controlled 0.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 0.78 million shares worth around $1.43 million.