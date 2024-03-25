Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: CYTO) Shares Are Down -26.15% Year To Date.

In the latest trading session, 49.55 million Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.57 changing hands around $0.84 or 48.55% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.06M. CYTO’s current price is a discount, trading about -1923.35% off its 52-week high of $52.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.61, which suggests the last value was 37.35% up since then. When we look at Altamira Therapeutics Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 39570.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 185.90K.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) trade information

Instantly CYTO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 52.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.4900 added 48.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.15%, with the 5-day performance at 52.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) is 42.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 56580.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.68 days.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $59.1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Altamira Therapeutics Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $59.1 million. Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 57.79%.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.27% of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd shares while 0.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.49%. There are 0.49% institutions holding the Altamira Therapeutics Ltd stock share, with UBS Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.48% of the shares, roughly 6814.0 CYTO shares worth $17511.0.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 851.0 shares worth $2186.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

With 2262.0 shares estimated at $5813.0 under it, the former controlled 0.16% of total outstanding shares.