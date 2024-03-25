AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AMEX: AIM) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 0.57 million AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AMEX:AIM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.11. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.46 changing hands around $0.02 or 4.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $22.56M. AIM’s current price is a discount, trading about -63.04% off its 52-week high of $0.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.32, which suggests the last value was 30.43% up since then. When we look at AIM ImmunoTech Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 161.16K.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AMEX:AIM) trade information

Instantly AIM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 23.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4890 added 4.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.02%, with the 5-day performance at 23.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AMEX:AIM) is 10.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.72 days.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AIM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AIM ImmunoTech Inc will fall -66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $40k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $56k and $49k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -28.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 49.85%. The 2024 estimates are for AIM ImmunoTech Inc earnings to decrease by -15.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

AIM Dividends

AIM ImmunoTech Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 02.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AMEX:AIM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.11% of AIM ImmunoTech Inc shares while 8.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.38%. There are 8.52% institutions holding the AIM ImmunoTech Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 4.07% of the shares, roughly 1.99 million AIM shares worth $0.9 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.45% or 0.71 million shares worth $0.32 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.31 million shares estimated at $0.59 million under it, the former controlled 2.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.27% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $0.28 million.