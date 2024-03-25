Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 5.08 million Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s per share price at $0.55 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $228.77M. AGEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -287.27% off its 52-week high of $2.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.49, which suggests the last value was 10.91% up since then. When we look at Agenus Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.63 million.

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) trade information

Instantly AGEN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5797 subtracted -2.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.04%, with the 5-day performance at 1.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) is -19.10% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 45.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.29 days.

Agenus Inc (AGEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Agenus Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.11% over the past 6 months, a 40.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Agenus Inc will rise 31.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $41.46 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Agenus Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $66.56 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $22.9 million and $24.12 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 81.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 176.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.79%. The 2024 estimates are for Agenus Inc earnings to increase by 40.87%.

AGEN Dividends

Agenus Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.18% of Agenus Inc shares while 59.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.77%. There are 59.06% institutions holding the Agenus Inc stock share, with Deep Track Capital, Lp the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.90% of the shares, roughly 30.0 million AGEN shares worth $48.0 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.16% or 27.18 million shares worth $43.49 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12.12 million shares estimated at $16.72 million under it, the former controlled 3.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.46% of the shares, roughly 9.35 million shares worth around $14.95 million.