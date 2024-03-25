A Review of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQT)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 3.35 million Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s per share price at $9.61 changed hands at -$0.57 or -5.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $930.34M. ARQT’s last price was a discount, traded about -60.25% off its 52-week high of $15.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.76, which suggests the last value was 81.69% up since then. When we look at Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.45 million.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT) trade information

Instantly ARQT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 11.04 subtracted -5.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 197.52%, with the 5-day performance at -9.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT) is -0.10% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.77 days.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 68.30% over the past 6 months, a 34.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc will rise 43.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 76.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.94 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $21.64 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.78 million and $5.19 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 401.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 317.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -48.07%. The 2024 estimates are for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 34.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.80% per year.

ARQT Dividends

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.40% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc shares while 96.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.53%. There are 96.16% institutions holding the Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.94% of the shares, roughly 9.21 million ARQT shares worth $87.8 million.

Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.09% or 8.68 million shares worth $82.76 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd. With 4.21 million shares estimated at $35.97 million under it, the former controlled 6.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd held about 2.51% of the shares, roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $13.2 million.