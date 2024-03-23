Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.19?

In last trading session, Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP) saw 1.24 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.19 trading at -$0.45 or -17.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $96.82M. That closing price of WRAP’s stock is at a discount of -220.09% from its 52-week high price of $7.01 and is indicating a premium of 56.62% from its 52-week low price of $0.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 615.27K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -17.05%, in the last five days WRAP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $2.19 price level, adding 25.0% to its value on the day. Wrap Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -29.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -23.69% in past 5-day. Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP) showed a performance of -42.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.28 million shares which calculate 8.14 days to cover the short interests.
Wrap Technologies Inc (WRAP) estimates and forecasts
This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.10% from the last financial year’s standing.
Company posted $1.6 million and $1.17 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -60.64% during past 5 years.
WRAP Dividends
Wrap Technologies Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 36.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.95% institutions for Wrap Technologies Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at WRAP for having 1.1 million shares of worth $2.41 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 4.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.5 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.09 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.67 million shares of worth $1.47 million or 2.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.37 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.82 million in the company or a holder of 1.36% of company’s stock.