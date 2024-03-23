Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.19?

In last trading session, Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP) saw 1.24 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.19 trading at -$0.45 or -17.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $96.82M. That closing price of WRAP’s stock is at a discount of -220.09% from its 52-week high price of $7.01 and is indicating a premium of 56.62% from its 52-week low price of $0.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 615.27K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -17.05%, in the last five days WRAP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $2.19 price level, adding 25.0% to its value on the day. Wrap Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -29.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -23.69% in past 5-day. Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP) showed a performance of -42.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.28 million shares which calculate 8.14 days to cover the short interests.