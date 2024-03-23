Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SLRX) At $0.62: What To Do?

In last trading session, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SLRX) saw 0.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.62 trading at $0.03 or 5.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.44M. That closing price of SLRX’s stock is at a discount of -332.26% from its 52-week high price of $2.68 and is indicating a premium of 19.35% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17890.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 27.74K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SLRX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.96%, in the last five days SLRX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/19/24 when the stock touched $0.62 price level, adding 6.06% to its value on the day. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of -4.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.62% in past 5-day. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SLRX) showed a performance of 10.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18010.0 shares which calculate 0.76 days to cover the short interests.