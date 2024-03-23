Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SLRX) At $0.62: What To Do?

In last trading session, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SLRX) saw 0.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.62 trading at $0.03 or 5.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.44M. That closing price of SLRX’s stock is at a discount of -332.26% from its 52-week high price of $2.68 and is indicating a premium of 19.35% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17890.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 27.74K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SLRX) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.96%, in the last five days SLRX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/19/24 when the stock touched $0.62 price level, adding 6.06% to its value on the day. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of -4.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.62% in past 5-day. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SLRX) showed a performance of 10.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18010.0 shares which calculate 0.76 days to cover the short interests.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (SLRX) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -19.90% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 44.35% while that of industry is 11.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 64.30% in the current quarter and calculating 48.40% increase in the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 58.74% during past 5 years.
SLRX Dividends
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 7.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.70% institutions for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at SLRX for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.16 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 3.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC, which was holding about 32400.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $48276.0.
On the other hand, Listed Funds Tr-Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 32400.0 shares of worth $48276.0 or 0.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14263.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $21251.0 in the company or a holder of 0.39% of company’s stock.