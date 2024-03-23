PG&E Corp. (NYSE:PCG): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $16.41?

In last trading session, PG&E Corp. (NYSE:PCG) saw 13.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.41 trading at -$0.02 or -0.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $35.01B. That closing price of PCG’s stock is at a discount of -11.64% from its 52-week high price of $18.32 and is indicating a premium of 10.36% from its 52-week low price of $14.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 16.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.12%, in the last five days PCG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/22/24 when the stock touched $16.41 price level, adding 0.85% to its value on the day. PG&E Corp.’s shares saw a change of -8.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.98% in past 5-day. PG&E Corp. (NYSE:PCG) showed a performance of -1.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29.39 million shares which calculate 1.52 days to cover the short interests.

PG&E Corp. (PCG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PG&E Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -4.81% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 9.76% while that of industry is 6.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 17.20% in the current quarter and calculating 30.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.66 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.03 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $6.21 billion and $5.29 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7.20% while estimating it to be 13.90% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.03% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.20%.

PCG Dividends

PG&E Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PG&E Corp. (NYSE:PCG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.69% institutions for PG&E Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at PCG for having 276.7 million shares of worth $4.54 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 10.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 172.63 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.83 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 79.9 million shares of worth $1.31 billion or 3.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 57.06 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $936.38 million in the company or a holder of 2.19% of company’s stock.