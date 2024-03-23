How To Know If NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NLSP) Is Expensive At $0.18.

In last trading session, NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NLSP) saw 1.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.18 trading at $0.01 or 5.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.42M. That closing price of NLSP’s stock is at a discount of -788.89% from its 52-week high price of $1.60 and is indicating a premium of 22.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 476.98K if we extend that period to 3-months.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NLSP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.94%, in the last five days NLSP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $0.18 price level, adding 52.63% to its value on the day. NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd’s shares saw a change of -69.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -41.75% in past 5-day. NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NLSP) showed a performance of -56.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 61820.0 shares which calculate 1.48 days to cover the short interests.