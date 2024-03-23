How To Know If NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE:NWG) Is Expensive At $6.66.

In last trading session, NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE:NWG) saw 2.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.66 trading at $0.12 or 1.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $29.06B. That closing price of NWG’s stock is at a discount of -5.41% from its 52-week high price of $7.02 and is indicating a premium of 35.44% from its 52-week low price of $4.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.77 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE:NWG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.83%, in the last five days NWG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/22/24 when the stock touched $6.66 price level, adding 0.6% to its value on the day. NatWest Group Plc ADR’s shares saw a change of 18.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.56% in past 5-day. NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE:NWG) showed a performance of 12.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.83 million shares which calculate 5.5 days to cover the short interests.