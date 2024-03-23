How To Know If Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) Is Expensive At $8.68.

In last trading session, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) saw 2.96 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.68 trading at -$0.35 or -3.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.36B. That closing price of IRWD’s stock is at a discount of -80.88% from its 52-week high price of $15.70 and is indicating a premium of 7.03% from its 52-week low price of $8.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.80 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.88%, in the last five days IRWD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $8.68 price level, adding 5.96% to its value on the day. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of -24.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.77% in past 5-day. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) showed a performance of -41.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.51 million shares which calculate 3.51 days to cover the short interests.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -7.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 111.32% while that of industry is 11.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -20.00% in the current quarter and calculating 103.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $106.3 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $112.16 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $100.41 million and $107.38 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5.90% while estimating it to be 4.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.37% during past 5 years.

IRWD Dividends

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 108.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 111.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 108.88% institutions for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at IRWD for having 25.98 million shares of worth $225.51 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 16.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sarissa Capital Management, LP, which was holding about 16.39 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $142.27 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 9.34 million shares of worth $81.1 million or 5.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.13 million shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $53.2 million in the company or a holder of 3.92% of company’s stock.