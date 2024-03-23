How To Know If Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Is Expensive At $10.34.

In last trading session, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.34 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $312.47M. That closing price of HRTG’s stock is at a discount of -2.42% from its 52-week high price of $10.59 and is indicating a premium of 72.63% from its 52-week low price of $2.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 385.85K if we extend that period to 3-months.

In the last five days HRTG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/22/24 when the stock touched $10.34 price level, adding 5.83% to its value on the day. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 58.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.94% in past 5-day. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) showed a performance of 56.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.42 million shares which calculate 1.56 days to cover the short interests.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 105.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -12.57% while that of industry is 18.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 1.80% in the current quarter and calculating 16.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $189.05 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $191.69 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $165.81 million and $185.31 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 14.00% while estimating it to be 3.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.65% during past 5 years.

HRTG Dividends

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 52.03% institutions for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at HRTG for having 1.9 million shares of worth $19.67 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 6.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 1.29 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.35 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.72 million shares of worth $7.49 million or 2.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.52 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.4 million in the company or a holder of 1.73% of company’s stock.