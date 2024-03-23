How To Know If Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Is Expensive At $27.54.

In last trading session, Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) saw 3.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.54 trading at $0.01 or 0.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.12B. That closing price of CRBG’s stock is at a discount of -0.87% from its 52-week high price of $27.78 and is indicating a premium of 53.81% from its 52-week low price of $12.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.13 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.04%, in the last five days CRBG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $27.54 price level, adding 0.86% to its value on the day. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s shares saw a change of 27.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.38% in past 5-day. Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) showed a performance of 9.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.01 million shares which calculate 1.84 days to cover the short interests.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Corebridge Financial Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 54.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.22% while that of industry is 14.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 15.50% in the current quarter and calculating 17.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.53 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.87 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $5.36 billion and $5.84 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.20% while estimating it to be 0.50% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 20.77% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.40%.

CRBG Dividends

Corebridge Financial Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101.39% institutions for Corebridge Financial Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackstone Inc is the top institutional holder at CRBG for having 62.65 million shares of worth $1.11 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 28.91 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $510.55 million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 26.57 million shares of worth $469.15 million or 4.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.05 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $89.14 million in the company or a holder of 0.79% of company’s stock.