Does RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) Look Expensive At $2.07? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) saw 2.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.07 trading at -$0.01 or -0.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.08B. That closing price of RLX’s stock is at a discount of -44.93% from its 52-week high price of $3.00 and is indicating a premium of 32.85% from its 52-week low price of $1.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.91 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.48%, in the last five days RLX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $2.07 price level, adding 3.72% to its value on the day. RLX Technology Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of 3.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.29% in past 5-day. RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) showed a performance of 4.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 48.63 million shares which calculate 8.62 days to cover the short interests.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) estimates and forecasts
This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 52.80% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $60.58 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $58.6 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 90.13% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 72.59% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.71%.
RLX Dividends
RLX Technology Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 15 and May 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 47.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.38% institutions for RLX Technology Inc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. is the top institutional holder at RLX for having 60.07 million shares of worth $124.34 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 3.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 31.69 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $65.59 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 11.28 million shares of worth $23.34 million or 0.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.18 million shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $23.15 million in the company or a holder of 0.71% of company’s stock.