Does RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) Look Expensive At $2.07? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) saw 2.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.07 trading at -$0.01 or -0.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.08B. That closing price of RLX’s stock is at a discount of -44.93% from its 52-week high price of $3.00 and is indicating a premium of 32.85% from its 52-week low price of $1.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.91 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.48%, in the last five days RLX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $2.07 price level, adding 3.72% to its value on the day. RLX Technology Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of 3.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.29% in past 5-day. RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) showed a performance of 4.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 48.63 million shares which calculate 8.62 days to cover the short interests.