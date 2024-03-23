Does Nextcure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Look Expensive At $1.90? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Nextcure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) saw 1.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.90 trading at $0.22 or 13.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $53.01M. That closing price of NXTC’s stock is at a discount of -10.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.09 and is indicating a premium of 48.42% from its 52-week low price of $0.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 213.57K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Nextcure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.10%, in the last five days NXTC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/22/24 when the stock touched $1.90 price level, adding 0.52% to its value on the day. Nextcure Inc’s shares saw a change of 66.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 31.03% in past 5-day. Nextcure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) showed a performance of 25.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.12 million shares which calculate 1.07 days to cover the short interests.
Nextcure Inc (NXTC) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Nextcure Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 41.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -13.33% while that of industry is 12.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 19.00% in the current quarter and calculating 29.70% increase in the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.56% during past 5 years.
NXTC Dividends
Nextcure Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Nextcure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 8.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43.13% institutions for Nextcure Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at NXTC for having 2.71 million shares of worth $5.15 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 9.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Sofinnova Investments, Inc., which was holding about 2.67 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.08 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.53 million shares of worth $1.01 million or 1.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.32 million shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.6 million in the company or a holder of 1.13% of company’s stock.