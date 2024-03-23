Does Nextcure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Look Expensive At $1.90? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Nextcure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) saw 1.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.90 trading at $0.22 or 13.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $53.01M. That closing price of NXTC’s stock is at a discount of -10.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.09 and is indicating a premium of 48.42% from its 52-week low price of $0.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 213.57K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nextcure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.10%, in the last five days NXTC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/22/24 when the stock touched $1.90 price level, adding 0.52% to its value on the day. Nextcure Inc’s shares saw a change of 66.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 31.03% in past 5-day. Nextcure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) showed a performance of 25.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.12 million shares which calculate 1.07 days to cover the short interests.