Does FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) Look Expensive At $0.35? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) saw 2.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.35 trading at $0.05 or 16.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.13M. That closing price of FOXO’s stock is at a discount of -2557.14% from its 52-week high price of $9.30 and is indicating a premium of 28.57% from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 16.63%, in the last five days FOXO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/22/24 when the stock touched $0.35 price level, adding 2.91% to its value on the day. FOXO Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of 9.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.38% in past 5-day. FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) showed a performance of 6.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.16 million shares which calculate 0.08 days to cover the short interests.