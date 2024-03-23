Buy, Sell Or Hold MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA) At $2.11?

In last trading session, MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA) saw 1.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.11 trading at $0.17 or 8.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $35.85M. That closing price of MAIA’s stock is at a discount of -101.42% from its 52-week high price of $4.25 and is indicating a premium of 61.14% from its 52-week low price of $0.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 350.34K if we extend that period to 3-months.

MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.76%, in the last five days MAIA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/22/24 when the stock touched $2.11 price level, adding 14.23% to its value on the day. MAIA Biotechnology Inc’s shares saw a change of 80.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 51.80% in past 5-day. MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA) showed a performance of 43.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.39 million shares which calculate 2.38 days to cover the short interests.