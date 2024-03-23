Buy, Sell Or Hold General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) At $175.15?

In last trading session, General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) saw 5.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $175.15 trading at -$1.49 or -0.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $190.62B. That closing price of GE’s stock is at a discount of -1.08% from its 52-week high price of $177.05 and is indicating a premium of 48.87% from its 52-week low price of $89.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.84%, in the last five days GE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/22/24 when the stock touched $175.15 price level, adding 1.32% to its value on the day. General Electric Co.’s shares saw a change of 37.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.71% in past 5-day. General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) showed a performance of 15.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.96 million shares which calculate 1.61 days to cover the short interests.

General Electric Co. (GE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that General Electric Co. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 55.01% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 62.63% while that of industry is 2.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 137.00% in the current quarter and calculating 54.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $15.28 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $17.57 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $14.49 billion and $16.7 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5.50% while estimating it to be 5.20% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 63.27% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 37.60%.

GE Dividends

General Electric Co. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75.88% institutions for General Electric Co. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at GE for having 88.44 million shares of worth $15.49 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 8.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 83.09 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.55 billion.

On the other hand, Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 37.12 million shares of worth $6.5 billion or 3.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 34.19 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.99 billion in the company or a holder of 3.13% of company’s stock.