Buy, Sell Or Hold Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN) At $4.67?

In last trading session, Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN) saw 2.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.67 trading at $0.11 or 2.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $72.51B. That closing price of SAN’s stock is at a premium of 1.28% from its 52-week high price of $4.61 and is indicating a premium of 31.48% from its 52-week low price of $3.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.96 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.41%, in the last five days SAN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/22/24 when the stock touched $4.67 price level, adding 0.43% to its value on the day. Banco Santander S.A. ADR’s shares saw a change of 12.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.66% in past 5-day. Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN) showed a performance of 14.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.47 million shares which calculate 1.89 days to cover the short interests.
Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Banco Santander S.A. ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 27.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.71% while that of industry is 0.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.50% from the last financial year’s standing.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.87% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.37% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.97%.
SAN Dividends
Banco Santander S.A. ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.43% institutions for Banco Santander S.A. ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at SAN for having 143.55 million shares of worth $670.39 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which was holding about 42.74 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $199.62 million.
On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 91.84 million shares of worth $428.91 million or 0.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 50.77 million shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $237.09 million in the company or a holder of 0.32% of company’s stock.