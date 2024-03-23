Buy, Sell Or Hold Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN) At $4.67?

In last trading session, Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN) saw 2.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.67 trading at $0.11 or 2.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $72.51B. That closing price of SAN’s stock is at a premium of 1.28% from its 52-week high price of $4.61 and is indicating a premium of 31.48% from its 52-week low price of $3.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.96 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.41%, in the last five days SAN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/22/24 when the stock touched $4.67 price level, adding 0.43% to its value on the day. Banco Santander S.A. ADR’s shares saw a change of 12.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.66% in past 5-day. Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN) showed a performance of 14.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.47 million shares which calculate 1.89 days to cover the short interests.