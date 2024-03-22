Zoomcar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) At $0.79: What To Do?

In last trading session, Zoomcar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) saw 1.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.79 trading at -$0.12 or -13.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $49.67M. That closing price of ZCAR’s stock is at a discount of -1767.09% from its 52-week high price of $14.75 and is indicating a discount of -12.66% from its 52-week low price of $0.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Zoomcar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -13.02%, in the last five days ZCAR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/19/24 when the stock touched $0.79 price level, adding 56.83% to its value on the day. Zoomcar Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -78.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -29.46% in past 5-day. Zoomcar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) showed a performance of -47.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28640.0 shares which calculate 0.29 days to cover the short interests.