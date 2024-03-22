Zoomcar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) At $0.79: What To Do?

In last trading session, Zoomcar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) saw 1.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.79 trading at -$0.12 or -13.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $49.67M. That closing price of ZCAR’s stock is at a discount of -1767.09% from its 52-week high price of $14.75 and is indicating a discount of -12.66% from its 52-week low price of $0.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Zoomcar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -13.02%, in the last five days ZCAR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/19/24 when the stock touched $0.79 price level, adding 56.83% to its value on the day. Zoomcar Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -78.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -29.46% in past 5-day. Zoomcar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) showed a performance of -47.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28640.0 shares which calculate 0.29 days to cover the short interests.
ZCAR Dividends
Zoomcar Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Zoomcar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 14.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.68% institutions for Zoomcar Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.