Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) At $0.98: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.98 trading at $0.1 or 11.53% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $217.02M. That most recent trading price of EVTL’s stock is at a discount of -139.8% from its 52-week high price of $2.35 and is indicating a premium of 47.96% from its 52-week low price of $0.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 497.81K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 11.53%, in the last five days EVTL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/22/24 when the stock touched $0.98 price level, adding 1.95% to its value on the day. Vertical Aerospace Ltd’s shares saw a change of 42.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 57.45% in past 5-day. Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) showed a performance of 44.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.38 million shares which calculate 1.13 days to cover the short interests.