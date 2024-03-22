Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) At $0.98: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.98 trading at $0.1 or 11.53% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $217.02M. That most recent trading price of EVTL’s stock is at a discount of -139.8% from its 52-week high price of $2.35 and is indicating a premium of 47.96% from its 52-week low price of $0.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 497.81K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 11.53%, in the last five days EVTL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/22/24 when the stock touched $0.98 price level, adding 1.95% to its value on the day. Vertical Aerospace Ltd’s shares saw a change of 42.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 57.45% in past 5-day. Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) showed a performance of 44.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.38 million shares which calculate 1.13 days to cover the short interests.
Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Vertical Aerospace Ltd is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -29.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -41.03% while that of industry is 13.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 36.25% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.09%.
EVTL Dividends
Vertical Aerospace Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 69.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.04% institutions for Vertical Aerospace Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Jane Street Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at EVTL for having 0.66 million shares of worth $0.67 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, which was holding about 0.61 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.62 million.
On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Nationwide Multi Cap Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 25871.0 shares of worth $26259.0 or 0.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 225.0 shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $228.0 in the company or a holder of 0.00% of company’s stock.