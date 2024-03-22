Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) At $2.47: What To Do?

In last trading session, Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) saw 1.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.47 trading at -$0.02 or -0.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $278.47M. That closing price of UROY’s stock is at a discount of -52.23% from its 52-week high price of $3.76 and is indicating a premium of 26.72% from its 52-week low price of $1.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.90 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.80%, in the last five days UROY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $2.47 price level, adding 2.76% to its value on the day. Uranium Royalty Corp’s shares saw a change of -8.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.66% in past 5-day. Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) showed a performance of -11.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.34 million shares which calculate 0.87 days to cover the short interests.