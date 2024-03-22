Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) At $1.15: What To Do?

In last trading session, Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) saw 2.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.15 trading at -$0.03 or -2.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $223.63M. That closing price of LLAP’s stock is at a discount of -77.39% from its 52-week high price of $2.04 and is indicating a premium of 46.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.02 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.74 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.54%, in the last five days LLAP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $1.15 price level, adding 6.5% to its value on the day. Terran Orbital Corp’s shares saw a change of 0.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.36% in past 5-day. Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) showed a performance of 19.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.69 million shares which calculate 6.13 days to cover the short interests.

Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Terran Orbital Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 0.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 33.58% while that of industry is 3.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 23.10% in the current quarter and calculating 57.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 45.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $32.81 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $49.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $31.92 million and $28.2 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.80% while estimating it to be 76.30% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 33.79% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 28.00%.

LLAP Dividends

Terran Orbital Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46.11% institutions for Terran Orbital Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at LLAP for having 15.32 million shares of worth $22.99 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Lockheed Martin Corp., which was holding about 13.48 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.22 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.42 million shares of worth $3.63 million or 1.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.09 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.55 million in the company or a holder of 1.21% of company’s stock.