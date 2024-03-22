Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $22.88?

In last trading session, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) saw 1.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.88 trading at -$0.15 or -0.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.94B. That closing price of SNDX’s stock is at a discount of -10.75% from its 52-week high price of $25.34 and is indicating a premium of 50.96% from its 52-week low price of $11.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.65%, in the last five days SNDX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $22.88 price level, adding 3.58% to its value on the day. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 5.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.02% in past 5-day. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) showed a performance of 2.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.09 million shares which calculate 8.26 days to cover the short interests.