Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) At $25.19: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.19 trading at $5.76 or 29.64% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $262.48M. That most recent trading price of SMLP’s stock is at a premium of 15.05% from its 52-week high price of $21.40 and is indicating a premium of 48.39% from its 52-week low price of $13.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 42910.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 26.04K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 29.64%, in the last five days SMLP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/22/24 when the stock touched $25.19 price level, adding 6.29% to its value on the day. Summit Midstream Partners LP’s shares saw a change of 40.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 36.53% in past 5-day. Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) showed a performance of 46.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 38750.0 shares which calculate 1.53 days to cover the short interests.