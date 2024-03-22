SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) At $7.44: What To Do?

In last trading session, SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) saw 55.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.44 trading at $0.08 or 1.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.27B. That closing price of SOFI’s stock is at a discount of -57.26% from its 52-week high price of $11.70 and is indicating a premium of 40.19% from its 52-week low price of $4.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 56.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 56.39 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.09%, in the last five days SOFI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $7.44 price level, adding 1.72% to its value on the day. SoFi Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -25.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.53% in past 5-day. SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) showed a performance of -8.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 154.36 million shares which calculate 2.49 days to cover the short interests.

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SoFi Technologies Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -10.58% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 119.44% while that of industry is 18.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 120.00% in the current quarter and calculating 116.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $574.39 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $593.77 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $460.16 million and $488.81 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 24.80% while estimating it to be 21.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.14% during past 5 years.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 29 and May 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.94% institutions for SoFi Technologies Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at SOFI for having 81.46 million shares of worth $606.06 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 8.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 40.49 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $301.27 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 27.22 million shares of worth $202.52 million or 2.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 21.97 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $163.44 million in the company or a holder of 2.25% of company’s stock.