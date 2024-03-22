Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.62?

In recent trading session, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) saw 1.98 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.62 trading at $0.0 or 0.11% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.27B. That most recent trading price of SBSW’s stock is at a discount of -113.85% from its 52-week high price of $9.88 and is indicating a premium of 16.67% from its 52-week low price of $3.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.87 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 0.11%, in the last five days SBSW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $4.62 price level, adding 2.94% to its value on the day. Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR’s shares saw a change of -14.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.32% in past 5-day. Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) showed a performance of 9.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.03 million shares which calculate 5.09 days to cover the short interests.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -29.50% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 214.29% while that of industry is 15.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -27.50% from the last financial year’s standing.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -54.04% during past 5 years.
SBSW Dividends
Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.81% institutions for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Lingotto Investment Management Llp is the top institutional holder at SBSW for having 21.97 million shares of worth $101.38 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 3.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 9.47 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $43.7 million.
On the other hand, Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.98 million shares of worth $18.38 million or 0.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.28 million shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.89 million in the company or a holder of 0.18% of company’s stock.