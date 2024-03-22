Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.62?

In recent trading session, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) saw 1.98 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.62 trading at $0.0 or 0.11% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.27B. That most recent trading price of SBSW’s stock is at a discount of -113.85% from its 52-week high price of $9.88 and is indicating a premium of 16.67% from its 52-week low price of $3.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.87 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.11%, in the last five days SBSW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $4.62 price level, adding 2.94% to its value on the day. Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR’s shares saw a change of -14.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.32% in past 5-day. Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) showed a performance of 9.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.03 million shares which calculate 5.09 days to cover the short interests.