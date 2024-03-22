Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) Is 27.50% Higher Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above $0.0604?

In last trading session, Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) saw 4.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.28 trading at $0.06 or 29.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.59M. That closing price of SLNA’s stock is at a discount of -525.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.75 and is indicating a premium of 50.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 728.46K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 29.63%, in the last five days SLNA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $0.28 price level. Selina Hospitality PLC.’s shares saw a change of 57.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.50% in past 5-day. Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) showed a performance of -7.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.79 million shares which calculate 0.55 days to cover the short interests.