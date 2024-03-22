SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) At $3.26: What To Do?

In last trading session, SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) saw 1.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.26 trading at -$0.63 or -16.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.94M. That closing price of WORX’s stock is at a discount of -341.72% from its 52-week high price of $14.40 and is indicating a premium of 65.03% from its 52-week low price of $1.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.31 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -16.20%, in the last five days WORX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $3.26 price level, adding 26.58% to its value on the day. SCWorx Corp’s shares saw a change of 77.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 83.13% in past 5-day. SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) showed a performance of 115.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2300.0 shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.