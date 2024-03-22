SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) At $3.26: What To Do?

In last trading session, SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) saw 1.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.26 trading at -$0.63 or -16.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.94M. That closing price of WORX’s stock is at a discount of -341.72% from its 52-week high price of $14.40 and is indicating a premium of 65.03% from its 52-week low price of $1.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.31 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -16.20%, in the last five days WORX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $3.26 price level, adding 26.58% to its value on the day. SCWorx Corp’s shares saw a change of 77.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 83.13% in past 5-day. SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) showed a performance of 115.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2300.0 shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 62.68% during past 5 years.
WORX Dividends
SCWorx Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 13.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.88% institutions for SCWorx Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at WORX for having 7313.0 shares of worth $43877.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 4230.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $25379.0.
On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 6922.0 shares of worth $41531.0 or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2426.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $9374.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.