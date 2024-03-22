ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.42?

In recent trading session, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.42 trading at -$0.45 or -24.05% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.33M. That most recent trading price of RETO’s stock is at a discount of -5083.1% from its 52-week high price of $73.60 and is indicating a premium of 8.45% from its 52-week low price of $1.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 49.59K if we extend that period to 3-months.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -24.05%, in the last five days RETO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $1.42 price level, adding 29.98% to its value on the day. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc’s shares saw a change of -60.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -28.27% in past 5-day. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO) showed a performance of -58.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 423.0 shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.