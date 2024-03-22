ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.42?

In recent trading session, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.42 trading at -$0.45 or -24.05% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.33M. That most recent trading price of RETO’s stock is at a discount of -5083.1% from its 52-week high price of $73.60 and is indicating a premium of 8.45% from its 52-week low price of $1.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 49.59K if we extend that period to 3-months.
ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -24.05%, in the last five days RETO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $1.42 price level, adding 29.98% to its value on the day. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc’s shares saw a change of -60.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -28.27% in past 5-day. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO) showed a performance of -58.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 423.0 shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.
RETO Dividends
ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 12.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.36% institutions for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Xtx Topco Ltd is the top institutional holder at RETO for having 2680.0 shares of worth $3832.0. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Osaic Holdings Inc, which was holding about 15.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.0.
On the other hand, Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 14.0 shares of worth $20.0 or 0.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 224.0 shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $320.0 in the company or a holder of 0.00% of company’s stock.