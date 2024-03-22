OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) At $1.51: What To Do?

In recent trading session, OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) saw 1.84 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.51 trading at -$0.25 or -14.21% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $38.53M. That most recent trading price of OKYO’s stock is at a discount of -115.23% from its 52-week high price of $3.25 and is indicating a premium of 39.07% from its 52-week low price of $0.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 76300.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 155.05K if we extend that period to 3-months.

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -14.21%, in the last five days OKYO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $1.51 price level, adding 20.53% to its value on the day. OKYO Pharma Limited’s shares saw a change of -14.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.37% in past 5-day. OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) showed a performance of 1.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 64629.99999999999 shares which calculate 0.22 days to cover the short interests.