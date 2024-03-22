Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.85?

In last trading session, Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY) saw 1.96 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.85 trading at $0.33 or 21.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.02M. That closing price of NVFY’s stock is at a discount of -244.86% from its 52-week high price of $6.38 and is indicating a premium of 21.62% from its 52-week low price of $1.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 842.92K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 21.71%, in the last five days NVFY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $1.85 price level. Nova Lifestyle Inc’s shares saw a change of -50.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.35% in past 5-day. Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY) showed a performance of -6.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14960.0 shares which calculate 0.46 days to cover the short interests.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
NVFY Dividends
Nova Lifestyle Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 15 and April 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 42.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.52% institutions for Nova Lifestyle Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Bank of Montreal/Can/ is the top institutional holder at NVFY for having 15000.0 shares of worth $27750.0. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 4931.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9122.0.
On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 8036.0 shares of worth $14866.0 or 0.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3714.0 shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $6870.0 in the company or a holder of 0.23% of company’s stock.