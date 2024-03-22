Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.85?

In last trading session, Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY) saw 1.96 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.85 trading at $0.33 or 21.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.02M. That closing price of NVFY’s stock is at a discount of -244.86% from its 52-week high price of $6.38 and is indicating a premium of 21.62% from its 52-week low price of $1.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 842.92K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 21.71%, in the last five days NVFY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $1.85 price level. Nova Lifestyle Inc’s shares saw a change of -50.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.35% in past 5-day. Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY) showed a performance of -6.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14960.0 shares which calculate 0.46 days to cover the short interests.