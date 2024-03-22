Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $20.76?

In recent trading session, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) saw 1.55 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.76 trading at $0.22 or 1.10% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.84B. That most recent trading price of NCLH’s stock is at a discount of -9.59% from its 52-week high price of $22.75 and is indicating a premium of 41.47% from its 52-week low price of $12.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.10%, in the last five days NCLH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/22/24 when the stock touched $20.76 price level, adding 0.72% to its value on the day. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s shares saw a change of 3.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.04% in past 5-day. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) showed a performance of 27.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 39.83 million shares which calculate 2.84 days to cover the short interests.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 22.72% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 78.57% while that of industry is 9.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 136.70% in the current quarter and calculating 3.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.24 billion for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.36 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -38.02% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 81.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 48.20%.

NCLH Dividends

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 29 and May 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.58% institutions for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors is the top institutional holder at NCLH for having 57.05 million shares of worth $1.19 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 13.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 49.22 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.02 billion.

On the other hand, Investment Company Of America and Growth Fund Of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 27.65 million shares of worth $574.73 million or 6.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 25.66 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $533.44 million in the company or a holder of 6.03% of company’s stock.