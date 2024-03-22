Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.11?

In recent trading session, Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) saw 1.51 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.11 trading at $0.0 or -1.77% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.38M. That most recent trading price of MVLA’s stock is at a discount of -2718.18% from its 52-week high price of $3.10 and is indicating a premium of 9.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 850.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.77%, in the last five days MVLA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/19/24 when the stock touched $0.11 price level, adding 69.93% to its value on the day. Movella Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -82.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -61.78% in past 5-day. Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) showed a performance of -65.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 51800.0 shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.
Movella Holdings Inc (MVLA) estimates and forecasts
3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.62 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.63 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.
MVLA Dividends
Movella Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 18.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 42.86% institutions for Movella Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Francisco Partners Management, LP is the top institutional holder at MVLA for having 8.5 million shares of worth $0.86 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 16.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is KPCB XIII Associates, LLC, which was holding about 5.19 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.53 million.
On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.62 million shares of worth $0.16 million or 3.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.59 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $59816.0 in the company or a holder of 1.16% of company’s stock.