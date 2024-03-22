Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.11?

In recent trading session, Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) saw 1.51 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.11 trading at $0.0 or -1.77% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.38M. That most recent trading price of MVLA’s stock is at a discount of -2718.18% from its 52-week high price of $3.10 and is indicating a premium of 9.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 850.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.77%, in the last five days MVLA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/19/24 when the stock touched $0.11 price level, adding 69.93% to its value on the day. Movella Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -82.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -61.78% in past 5-day. Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) showed a performance of -65.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 51800.0 shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.