Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) At $12.07: What To Do?

In last trading session, Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.07 trading at -$0.16 or -1.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $427.16M. That closing price of MEI’s stock is at a discount of -285.92% from its 52-week high price of $46.58 and is indicating a premium of 6.71% from its 52-week low price of $11.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 459.15K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.31%, in the last five days MEI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $12.07 price level, adding 5.18% to its value on the day. Methode Electronics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -46.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.59% in past 5-day. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) showed a performance of -45.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.06 million shares which calculate 4.19 days to cover the short interests.