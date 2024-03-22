Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) At $12.07: What To Do?

In last trading session, Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.07 trading at -$0.16 or -1.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $427.16M. That closing price of MEI’s stock is at a discount of -285.92% from its 52-week high price of $46.58 and is indicating a premium of 6.71% from its 52-week low price of $11.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 459.15K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.31%, in the last five days MEI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $12.07 price level, adding 5.18% to its value on the day. Methode Electronics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -46.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.59% in past 5-day. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) showed a performance of -45.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.06 million shares which calculate 4.19 days to cover the short interests.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Methode Electronics, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -45.70% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -120.10% while that of industry is 8.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.59% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -143.97% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.
MEI Dividends
Methode Electronics, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between June 20 and June 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 5.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 98.68% institutions for Methode Electronics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at MEI for having 5.76 million shares of worth $193.07 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 16.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 4.47 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $149.83 million.
On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.43 million shares of worth $55.56 million or 6.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.59 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $53.33 million in the company or a holder of 4.40% of company’s stock.