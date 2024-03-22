Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.96?

In last trading session, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) saw 1.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.96 trading at -$0.14 or -4.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $380.03M. That closing price of MREO’s stock is at a discount of -47.3% from its 52-week high price of $4.36 and is indicating a premium of 76.69% from its 52-week low price of $0.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.74 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.52%, in the last five days MREO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $2.96 price level, adding 5.43% to its value on the day. Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR’s shares saw a change of 28.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.73% in past 5-day. Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) showed a performance of -16.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.23 million shares which calculate 1.31 days to cover the short interests.