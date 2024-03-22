Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.61?

In recent trading session, Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) saw 1.56 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.61 trading at $0.01 or 0.19% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $41.48B. That most recent trading price of LYG’s stock is at a discount of -0.38% from its 52-week high price of $2.62 and is indicating a premium of 27.97% from its 52-week low price of $1.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.50 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.19%, in the last five days LYG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/22/24 when the stock touched $2.61 price level, adding 0.76% to its value on the day. Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR’s shares saw a change of 9.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.62% in past 5-day. Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) showed a performance of 14.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.15 million shares which calculate 1.05 days to cover the short interests.