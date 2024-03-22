Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.74?

In last trading session, Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH) saw 16.99 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.74 trading at -$4.45 or -85.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.94M. That closing price of LXEH’s stock is at a discount of -779.73% from its 52-week high price of $6.51 and is indicating a premium of 45.95% from its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 272.37K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -85.74%, in the last five days LXEH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $0.74 price level, adding 88.25% to its value on the day. Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -66.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -86.35% in past 5-day. Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH) showed a performance of -84.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10690.0 shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.
LXEH Dividends
Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.26% institutions for Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at LXEH for having 32947.0 shares of worth $19053.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 28162.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16286.0.