Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.74?

In last trading session, Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH) saw 16.99 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.74 trading at -$4.45 or -85.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.94M. That closing price of LXEH’s stock is at a discount of -779.73% from its 52-week high price of $6.51 and is indicating a premium of 45.95% from its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 272.37K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -85.74%, in the last five days LXEH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $0.74 price level, adding 88.25% to its value on the day. Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -66.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -86.35% in past 5-day. Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH) showed a performance of -84.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10690.0 shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.